Disney+ surpasses 100 million users

The streaming service keeps on crushing the company's initial goals thanks to the success of WandaWision, The Mandalorian and more.

It's hasn't even been a month since we were told that Disney+ had close to 95 million subscribers, but the streaming service's popularity hasn't exactly dwindled since then.

Bob Chapek, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, announced that Disney+ has surpassed 100 million subscribers in tonight's shareholder meeting. While he didn't speculate about what's kept enticing new people, it's safe to say that WandaWision, Raya and the Last Dragon and the inclusion of Star have helped the service reach this impressive milestone after just 16 months. Hopefully The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, The Mandalorian's third season, a whole load of Marvel movies and shows, Free Guy and other upcoming goodies will make Disney+ even bigger and better in the weeks, months and years ahead.

