Disney stops selling film on physical media in Australia

It's time to put another nail in the coffin for physical media. Disney has announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last film ever to be released on Blu-ray or DVD in Australia, and there will be no new printings of older, already released titles. So once the last Disney films have been sold and disappeared from store shelves, it's all about streaming if you happen to live in the land "down under".

In due course, it is highly likely that other major distributors will follow in the same footsteps and there are many indications that this is the future that awaits us all given that the current trend of streaming continues. Convenient and easy, of course, but we also relinquish all control over which titles we can watch and in which version. For those who dream of experiencing A New Hope in the original version, I say good luck to them, unless you choose to use shady methods...

Do you still buy films on physical media or is streaming good enough?

