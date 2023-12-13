Disney still very interested in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake going ahead

HQ

While many of us had given up hope of ever seeing the long-awaited remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic due to the business crisis and restructuring that Embracer Group is still undergoing today, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier recently restored some cheer by claiming that two of his sources inside Saber had told him that they were still involved and working on the project. That doesn't mean the development remains unchanged, and it's still possible that it won't be completed, but at least we know that there is interest among more parties involved to make it happen.

Disney is undoubtedly the most prominent voice for Star Wars KoTOR Remake to become a reality as the franchise's owner, and Disney's head of games, Sean Shoptaw, spoke to Axios about the "strong interest and demand" for the game.

"I can't say too much about it for what I hope are obvious reasons, but KOTOR is obviously an incredibly popular game, one that we're very proud of and one that we think there continues to be a lot of demand for."

According to the same report, Disney CEO Bob Iger himself is reportedly under pressure to acquire Electronic Arts, although Shoptaw declined to comment. Disney taking over EA would mean a major turnaround for franchises such as Indiana Jones, Star Wars and Marvel, as Disney would likely centralise its projects in a company it owns. Maybe that's the last hope for KOTOR Remake, what do you think?