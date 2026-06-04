Disney still have not recouped investment in Disneyland Paris after 30 years

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Over a period of 30 years, Disney has invested $4.2 billion in Disneyland Paris, and one would think that would be a profitable endeavour seeing as the resort is the best performing international outpost according to new analysis (through The Guardian).

But even so, Disney still has not recouped this investment. The analysis shows that revenue in fiscal year 2025 reached a record $4 billion, and operating income climbed to $304 million.

So why hasn't Disney recouped their investments? The analysis states, that the original financing continues to be a problem. Most of the construction back in 1992 was funded through loan debt rather than with Disney's own money, and they were warned as early as the year after, that the financial structure of the loans threatened the company's survival.

Attendance hasn't always been this good, either, with the park prioritizing English over French, and having high ticket prices.

Even still, the park is expected to eventually break even, and recoup the major investments Disney has placed in the park.