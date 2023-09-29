Disney starts chasing password sharers

HQ

After Netflix's successful hunt for individuals who shared accounts, Disney is now choosing to do the same and will start going after those who borrow other people's logins without paying this autumn. In short, it seems that for many, the fun will be over. Initially, thankfully, it seems it will be Canada that will feel the ice bath first when Disney from 1 November goes after those who share passwords. Other territories are likely to follow, though.

The report comes from The Verge which announces Disney has added a new section to the user agreement specifically on account sharing and how it can freely use and analyse data from your account if necessary in case of suspicion.

Will you keep your account with Disney+ if they start hunting down sharers?