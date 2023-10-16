Disney+ starts advertising next month

HQ

It is almost exactly one year since Disney+ launched its subscription form with advertising in the home country, and now the time has come for Europe to get a taste of it. On the 1st of November, the subscriptions will start to change on the service, getting a little more expensive if you want to skip the ads. However, for those of you who already subscribe to Disney+, the price increases and changes will only take place a month later, in December.

So what will change? Well, Premium will increase in price to £10.99 per month with video quality up to 4K with HDR and Dolby Atmos. Standard retains its price of £7.99 per month and with video quality up to 1080p with surround sound. What's new is what Disney calls "standard with advertising" which will cost £4.99 per month and otherwise offer the same video and audio quality as standard.

Exactly how long and frequent the adverts will be is not yet known. However, based on what we know from the US, it seems to be 30-45 seconds before each film or TV show, followed by two to four commercial breaks during your viewing.

Which subscription will you go for, or is this the last straw that will make you stop subscribing to Disney+?