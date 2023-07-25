Disney Speedstorm welcomes Minnie Mouse next week

HQ

While it is still an Early Access project, developer Gameloft has been steadily introducing more and more content into the kart racer Disney Speedstorm ever since it debuted back in April. To add to this, next week will see the start of the third season of the game, and this is bringing a collection of new content.

While the majority of the new content is framed around Lilo & Stitch, including a new environment, Season Tour, customisable items, and five new racers (Lilo, Stitch, Jumba, Captain Gantu, and Angel), another racer is also coming to the game in this season.

Joining the roster will be Minnie Mouse, meaning soon you will be able to play as one of the oldest and most iconic Disney characters in this kart racer. As part of this announcement, we now have a trailer with Minnie in action, which you can view below.

Gameloft has also promised that there will be an additional surprise guest coming this season, so stay tuned to hear who that will be.

Season 3 of Disney Speedstorm starts on August 1.