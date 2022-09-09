Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm shows Monsters, Inc. gameplay

Disney has it's own Mario Kart clone in the making.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It could be a total coincidence, but within a years time, Disney will launch an Animal Crossing challenger (Disney Dreamlight Valley), a New Super Mario Bros. Wii contender (Disney Illusion Island) and a Mario Kart clone (Disney Speedstorm).

It certainly looks like Disney has decided where to get the inspiration needed to create big hits for the whole family. During the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, we were introduced to some Monsters, Inc. gameplay from the upcoming Disney Speedstorm, a free-to-play title for PC and Switch that was announced back in February.

It has all the bells and whistles from the Mario Kart series, although with a whole lot more cosmetic items and other in-game purchases. There are drivers included from several of Disney's most popular franchises, including those from Pixar. Check out the Monsters, Inc. gameplay below.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content