Disney Speedstorm shows Monsters, Inc. gameplay

HQ

It could be a total coincidence, but within a years time, Disney will launch an Animal Crossing challenger (Disney Dreamlight Valley), a New Super Mario Bros. Wii contender (Disney Illusion Island) and a Mario Kart clone (Disney Speedstorm).

It certainly looks like Disney has decided where to get the inspiration needed to create big hits for the whole family. During the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, we were introduced to some Monsters, Inc. gameplay from the upcoming Disney Speedstorm, a free-to-play title for PC and Switch that was announced back in February.

It has all the bells and whistles from the Mario Kart series, although with a whole lot more cosmetic items and other in-game purchases. There are drivers included from several of Disney's most popular franchises, including those from Pixar. Check out the Monsters, Inc. gameplay below.