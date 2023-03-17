Disney Speedstorm launches next month

HQ

As you might know, Gameloft Barcelona and Disney are currently working on a Mario Kart challenger called Disney Speedstorm starring classic Disney icons. This includes drivers such as Lightning McQueen, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Elizabeth Swann och Jack Sparrow - just to namne a few.

Very late last year, it was confirmed that Disney Speedstorm would be delayed to 2023, without giving even a release window of when to expect it. But now it's finally time to tell when we'll get to play it - at least to some extent. A new trailer reveals that an Early Access version will launch for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox on April 18.

Check out the trailer below, which also includes some pretty cool gameplay.