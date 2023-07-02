Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm launches as free-to-play in September

Watch out Starfield, The Crew Motorfest , Lies of P and Party Animals!

Petter was definitely one of the most negative when he reviewed the early access version of Disney Speedstorm earlier this year, but most players agreed that the game definitely needed some more time in the oven before the real launch. Well, the developers at Gameloft have some time to change and polish things even if it might not be as much as you hoped.

Disney Speedstorm will leave early access and launch fully as free-to-play on the 28th of September. We're told the developers have "received invaluable feedback and support from players", so it'll be interesting to see what kind of changes they'll be able to implement these approximately three months leading up to launch.

Disney Speedstorm

