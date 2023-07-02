Disney Speedstorm launches as free-to-play in September

HQ

Petter was definitely one of the most negative when he reviewed the early access version of Disney Speedstorm earlier this year, but most players agreed that the game definitely needed some more time in the oven before the real launch. Well, the developers at Gameloft have some time to change and polish things even if it might not be as much as you hoped.

Disney Speedstorm will leave early access and launch fully as free-to-play on the 28th of September. We're told the developers have "received invaluable feedback and support from players", so it'll be interesting to see what kind of changes they'll be able to implement these approximately three months leading up to launch.