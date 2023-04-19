Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm is now available as Early Access

Get a Founder's Packs to be able to participate.

There aren't a whole lot of really good Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alternatives available for other formats, but hopefully Disney Speedstorm has the potential to become one. And it might even get a big audience on Switch as it offers two things Mario's racing game doesn't; Disney characters and free-to-play.

Unfortunately, the latter is only partly true. While Disney Speedstorm will indeed be free-to-play when released later this year, the Early Access version that launched yesterday is only available if you get a Founder's Packs. While considering if this is worth your money, check out the launch trailer to both see some new gameplay and all the different Founder's Packs editions.

Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm gets a new trailer

Disney Speedstorm gets a new trailer
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Disney's racing game was confirmed to be delayed earlier this week, but this doesn't prevent Gameloft from building hype with a new trailer.

Disney Speedstorm delayed to 2023

Disney Speedstorm delayed to 2023
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Disney's free-to-play kart racer is postponed as the developers want the game to be something players "will return to play for years to come".



