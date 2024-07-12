Disney Speedstorm has finally debuted on mobile devices

HQ

When Disney Speedstorm made its arrival on PC in early 2023 as an Early Access title, it was always under the impression that the game would eventually leave EA and then arrive on console and mobile devices. The day for the latter has finally come.

Gameloft has launched Disney Speedstorm on iOS and Android devices, meaning you can now head to the App Store and the Google Play Store to download the free game. This version shares complete parity and cross-save with the PC and console editions meaning you can boot up the game and pick up where you left off on another platform. Cross-play is also enabled, so you can race against any platform.

To mark the mobile launch and the one million pre-registered players, Gameloft is also giving all players until the end of Season 8 the opportunity to claim a selection of rewards, including 10 Universal Box credits, 5,000 Upgrade Coins, 10 Bo Peep Racer Shards, and 10 Mowgli Racer Shards.

Will you be checking out Disney Speedstorm on mobile today?