Disney Speedstorm gets Toy Story-inspired second season

Disney Speedstorm is almost ready to kickstart and launch its second season, and now Gameloft has revealed a ton of details about it. Set to be themed around Toy Story, the season will literally be known as To Infinity and Beyond and will see Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and Bo Peep arriving in the game.

To add to this, the season will bring a new racing environment themed around Andy's Room from the Toy Story films.

Aside from the Toy Story additions, we're told that Season 2 of Disney Speedstorm will also see the addition of both Steamboat Mickey and Pete, as well as two new game modes - although what these are exactly has yet to be revealed.

As for when you can look forward to enjoying and checking out this season, it will launch across all platforms on June 13.