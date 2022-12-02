Disney Speedstorm gets a new trailer

HQ

It was only a few days ago we revealed that Gameloft's upcoming kart racer Disney Speedstorm had been delayed until next year. This comes after a long period of virtually no signs of life, but clearly, this is about to change despite the postponement.

We have now got a CGI-rendered trailer from the game, showing off tracks, drivers and the general idea. Disney Speedstorm is widely considered to be a Mario Kart challenger, but with famous characters from across all Disney's major franchises as kart drivers. Check the video out below.