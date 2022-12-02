Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm gets a new trailer

Disney's racing game was confirmed to be delayed earlier this week, but this doesn't prevent Gameloft from building hype with a new trailer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was only a few days ago we revealed that Gameloft's upcoming kart racer Disney Speedstorm had been delayed until next year. This comes after a long period of virtually no signs of life, but clearly, this is about to change despite the postponement.

We have now got a CGI-rendered trailer from the game, showing off tracks, drivers and the general idea. Disney Speedstorm is widely considered to be a Mario Kart challenger, but with famous characters from across all Disney's major franchises as kart drivers. Check the video out below.

HQ
Disney Speedstorm

Related texts

0
Disney Speedstorm gets a new trailer

Disney Speedstorm gets a new trailer
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Disney's racing game was confirmed to be delayed earlier this week, but this doesn't prevent Gameloft from building hype with a new trailer.

0
Disney Speedstorm delayed to 2023

Disney Speedstorm delayed to 2023
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Disney's free-to-play kart racer is postponed as the developers want the game to be something players "will return to play for years to come".



Loading next content