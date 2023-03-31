Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm gets a cool CGI trailer

Gameloft has a very clear message for us; don't forget to pre-order a Founder's Pack.

Almost two weeks ago, we reported that Disney Speedstorm is getting an Early Access release on April 18. To participate, you need to pre-order or buy one of the Founder's Packs, something that Gameloft really wants us to do.

Therefore they have now released a CGI trailer showing some characters we can use as well as some courses - all while remembering us to pre-order. Disney Speedstorm will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. The full version, which is free-to-play, is expected later this year.

Disney Speedstorm

