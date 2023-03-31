Disney Speedstorm gets a cool CGI trailer

HQ

Almost two weeks ago, we reported that Disney Speedstorm is getting an Early Access release on April 18. To participate, you need to pre-order or buy one of the Founder's Packs, something that Gameloft really wants us to do.

Therefore they have now released a CGI trailer showing some characters we can use as well as some courses - all while remembering us to pre-order. Disney Speedstorm will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. The full version, which is free-to-play, is expected later this year.