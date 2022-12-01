Disney Speedstorm delayed to 2023

HQ

Considering that it is a kart racer starring popular Disney characters which also looks pretty good, there has been surprisingly little hype regarding Disney Speedstorm. The idea was to release it 2022, but as most probably have figured out by now - this won't happen.

And sure enough, late yesterday, the developers shared an open letter on Twitter, explaining that the title will be released during next year instead to ensure it's a lasting experience that will be fun for many years:

"We have been working diligently to craft an amazing racing experience for Disney Speedstorm, capturing our vision of the exciting magic fans enjoy in their favorite Disney and Pixar characters and games. We want fans to not only be entertained, but to enjoy a fast-paced and competitive racing experience they will return to play for years to come.

With this in mind and after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customization offerings, game modes and more.

Fans are invited to join us on the speedway when Disney Speedstorm launches in 2023 on PC and Consoles."

Sad, but as always, we prefer a better game tomorrow than an unfinished one today.