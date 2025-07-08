Disney+ sizzle reel shows off new glimpses at Wonder Man and Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Ironheart has just finished airing on Disney+ and in the near future Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look forward to heading to cinemas to catch The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But what about after that? There are a few projects lined up, including a Wakandan animated series, and eventually the live-action Wonder Man starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley.

Yep, the show is coming and is actually quite near as it'll also premiere in December. While we don't yet have a full trailer to gawk at, a new sizzle reel for the streamer has shown off a few glimpses of what it will serve up, including Kingsley's reprisal of Iron Man 3's scene-stealing fake terrorist Trevor Slattery.

Beyond that, the sizzle reel also presented a few teasers of the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which also premieres in December. Add to this a few more snippets of Alien: Earth and Only Murders in the Building, and it's clear that Disney+ has a strong second half of the year planned.