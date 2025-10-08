Disney signs whopping seven-figure deal for rights to Impossible Creatures books

HQ

Have we found the new Harry Potter? Disney seems to think so, as it has taken out a seven-figure deal to acquire the rights to Katherine Rundell's Impossible Creatures series. Disney won an auction against other big studios like Warner Bros. and Netflix to nail down a new IP with mass appeal and a big chance to be a huge upcoming franchise.

Rundell's Impossible Creatures series focuses on two children travelling across magical islands to save creatures from evil. So far, only two books of the planned five have been released, but already Rundell has become somewhat of a household name in children's storytelling. As per Deadline, she's the first British children's author since J.K. Rowling to immediately reach the top spot of the children's book charts in the UK and US.

With more than 4 million copies sold already, it's clear Impossible Creatures has impressed a wide audience even if it hasn't wrapped up its saga yet. Rundell also plans for there to be spin-offs, prequels, and more in this franchise, and she'll be adapting a screenplay of the first two books as part of this Disney deal.

Could we soon see the Harry Potter revival show going head-to-head with a new IP?