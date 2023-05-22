Disney shuts down its new Star Wars hotel after only 12 months

HQ

It cost millions of dollars to build the painfully ambitious and elaborate Star Wars hotel called Galactic Starcruiser, at Disney World in Florida. The idea was to let nerdy guests stay inside a Star Wars spaceship and all that that entailed, and while the idea was obviously a good one and the hotel intricately designed, it has flopped in a way no one could have imagined. This means that Disney is closing the Galactic Starcruiser on September 30 this year, for good.

We here at the editorial office are taking a wild guess as to the fact that the revenue never really materialised, and we're betting that it might have something to do with the fact that a single night at this hotel cost $1,200.

CNBC writes the following about the hotel experience itself:

"The Galactic Starcruiser is more than a hotel, however. It is an immersive experience. Voyagers spend their time on the Halcyon meeting new characters and aligning themselves with the light or the dark side.

"The main gist of the overarching story goes as follows: You are a passenger on a starcruiser for a two-day voyage. During that trip, a First Order officer and several stormtroopers board the ship to root out Resistance spies. Alongside these villains there are spies, musicians, rebels and reluctant heroes, everything that makes up a Star Wars story.

"And, of course, some familiar faces also appear, including Chewbacca, Rey and Kylo Ren.

"The experience has earned some of the highest guest satisfaction ratings in the history of Walt Disney World and earned a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in the themed entertainment space."