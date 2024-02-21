Disney shuts down Disney Movie Club, lets Sony take over physical media production

HQ

It's not just video games where we can see a serious lack of care for physical media. Since 2019, Disney has slowly been lessening its efforts in the physical media space, and hasn't been able to make much money from releasing on disc.

Therefore, Disney and Sony have come to an agreement which allows Sony to handle the production of physical media for the Mouse. This means that the Disney Movie Club will shut down, which will likely mean the few people who could do physical media right at Disney are going to lose their jobs.

According to The Digital Bits, Disney hasn't had a clue about how to manage physical media for some time now. By passing it onto Sony, it is sending its problem into capable hands, but considering how big Disney is, it certainly raises the question of how it managed to fumble physical media so badly.