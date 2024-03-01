Disney shows off the first image from Tron: Ares

HQ

The first Tron film premiered in 1982, starring Jeff Bridges, and it would be almost 30 years before a sequel, Tron: Legacy, was released. Today, it's been just over 13 years since Sam jumped into the computer programme to find answers to his father's mysterious disappearance. Since then, we haven't seen any more of the Tron world (unless you count the animated TV series that aired on Disney XD). But next year, Disney has finally revealed a first image from the third film, which will be called Tron: Ares.

We still don't know much about the film's plot, but it has a solid cast including Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), Jared Leto (Morbius, Dallas Buyers Club), Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The X-Files) and Evan Peters (X-Men: Days of Future Past, WandaVision).