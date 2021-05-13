LIVE

Disney shows off first look at upcoming Monsters At Work series

The show is a spinoff series set in the Monsters Inc. universe.

Disney+ is still really gearing up for the release of Loki that is planned to start streaming on the service starting from Wednesday, June 9. But, on top of this continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney is soon looking to expand one of its most famous IPs, Monsters Inc. with a spinoff series called Monsters At Work, which is actually planned to hit the streaming platform as soon as July 2.

Even though we haven't seen a trailer yet, and don't know exactly what this show is planned to be, except for the fact that it is set to take place six months after Mike and Sully change the Monsters Incorporated plant to fuel the city by the power of children's laughter, rather than screams, as per its IMDB description. We do at least have a first look image for the show that teases what we can expect to see thanks to a Twitter post from Disney.

Check out the image below, and make sure to catch the premiere of the series when it drops on Disney+ on July 2.

