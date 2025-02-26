Disney sets the streaming date for Moana 2

HQ

Following arriving in cinemas towards the end of 2024 and proving to be a mega success at that by becoming the third-biggest film of 2024 by surpassing the $1 billion marker when all was said and done, we have been waiting to hear about when Disney intends to bring Moana 2 to its streaming platform. This has now been confirmed and it will be sooner than you may have expected.

Disney has revealed that Moana 2 will land on Disney+ on March 12, meaning in two weeks time you will be able to head to the streamer to watch the animated sequel starring Auli'l Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson.

If you didn't head to the cinema to watch Moana 2, be sure to check out the film's trailer below to see whether this should be at the top of your watchlist when it arrives on March 12.