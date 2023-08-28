Disney scraps Spiderwick Chronicles series before it even premieres

HQ

Another one of Disney's streaming productions has been canceled, this time before it even premiered. Deadline reports that the series based on The Spiderwick Chronicles, a popular series of children's books, has been put on ice to save the company money.

This is not the first time Disney has cleaned up its streaming offerings, but scrapping an already recorded series is pretty remarkable. Instead, it will now be up to Paramount to try to resell the show and find a new stakeholder to give the child-friendly adventure a chance.

Disney's CEO Bob Iger has already told us that the company will tighten the belt considerably in the near future, which will mean a reduction in pace and reduction in the number of productions - something we obviously see traces of now. And we should not forget to mention the thousands of employees who have been forced to leave the bleeding company. Tough times, but what goes around comes around.

How do you see Disney's future, and would you like to see the Spiderwick series?