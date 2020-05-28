Cookies

Kingdom Hearts III

Disney rumoured to be producing a Kingdom Hearts TV series

Disney could be bringing Square Enix's beloved Kingdom Hearts universe to the small screen.

Disney is working on several new projects for the (in select regions) recently launched service Disney+, and it seems like one of them could potentially be a TV series based on Kingdom Hearts. There have been several sources for this, and one of them is Emre Kaya from Cinema Spot, who writes on Twitter:

"There is a #KingdomHearts series in the works at Disney+.

Disney originally wanted to make it but that didn't work out, so Square Enix was asked to create a pilot using Unreal Engine.

This series is most likely not live-action, but CG animated. They're currently casting."

Skyler Shuler from The Disney Insider also claims this is true, and tweets:

"Been tagged in Jeremys post (which is true), so here's what I know:

-Kingdom Hearts will be a Disney+ series, not a movie.

-It's animated (CG)

-Disney VO actors are expected to reprise their roles (Jim Cummings, Bill Farmer, Tony Anselmo)

All I know."

The last major release in the series was Kingdom Hearts III from last year, which was received exceptionally well from both gamers and media. The series is known for having a very intricate story, that we absolutely could see as a good fit for a TV series.

Would you watch Kingdom Hearts on Disney+?

Kingdom Hearts III

