Disney reveals first image of the live-action Pinocchio

Pinocchio fans are in for a treat this year as two movies based on the classic tale are launching. One is being directed by Guillermo del Toro which is stop-motion animated version that is said to be following the Italian author Carlo Collodi's original Pinocchio novel from 1883, which launches on Netflix.

The other one is a live-action version from Disney, based on the cartoon from 1940. This movie is being directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back To The Future, Forrest Gump, Beowulf). Here we have Tom Hanks playing Geppetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth being the voice actor for Pinocchio himself.

The movie is coming for Disney+ sometime this year, and now Disney has shared the first image on Twitter. Check it out below. What do you think about the potential of this one?