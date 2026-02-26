Disney reportedly unconfident in The Mandalorian & Grogu, thinks Star Wars: Starfighter and Avengers: Doomsday will be better franchise hits

HQ

The Mandalorian & Grogu releases in May, and while it's the first Star Wars movie we've seen in theatres in well over six years, the hype perhaps doesn't feel like it's making your fingers tingle and your stomach fill with butterflies. Disney is all too aware of this, and is reportedly quite unconfident in the movie restoring the feeling of old Star Wars.

As per Variety, the media empire has much more hope in two other franchise movies, namely Avengers: Doomsday and Star Wars: Starfighter. Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie starring Ryan Gosling has a lot of positive internal reception, apparently, as it seems best suited to restore the franchise's feeling of fun.

On the Marvel side of things, while Disney knows no one movie can fully bring back the Marvel glory days, internal reception to the latest Avengers flick is positive, and rival studios think it'll be the biggest movie of the year by a big margin.

The Mandalorian & Grogu remains a box office mystery, as we'll have to wait and see how many fans of the show and Baby Yoda enjoyers show up with a ticket in their hand. At least all of Star Wars isn't hinging on this one film, as otherwise things would be looking pretty dire.