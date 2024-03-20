Disney releases the outline for D23 2024

HQ

Disney's big annual D23 conference has become a standout location to find all manner of exciting news and announcements relating to the entertainment titan. This year, the event will be held in Anaheim, California between August 9-11, and now we also know an outline of the events that Disney has planned.

On August 9, we can look forward to a slate of panels and presentations plus immersive experiences, all before a Disney Entertainment Showcase is held at the Honda Center in the evening.

August 10 will bring more panels and presentations and immersive experiences, but will instead conclude with a Disney Experiences Showcase at the Honda Center.

Then on August 11, following the typical panels, presentations, and immersive experiences programming, we can expect a Disney Legends Ceremony where a host of iconic names will be in attendance or honoured, including James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, Steve Ditko, John Williams, and more. You can see the full Legends line-up below.

It's unclear as of right now when each major Disney brand will be hosting a panel, i.e. we're still waiting to learn when Marvel Studios or LucasFilm and Star Wars will take to the stage, but no doubt this will all be laid out in the coming weeks and months.