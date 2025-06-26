LIVE
      Disney releases the official Star Wars galaxy map

      There's a looooot of unexplored space no doubt filled with storytelling potential.

      HQ

      What does the Star Wars galaxy actually look like on a plotted map? Disney and Lucasfilm have finally answered this question by debuting a 2D map that depicts the many, many planets and worlds that are mentioned in Star Wars lore, all while plotting their position in the respective territories of the galaxy too.

      The map builds on a page originally created for a companion book from 2009, but this map is interactive, can be manipulated and moved, and even comes with a link to a whopping appendix that will become helpful for fans looking to determine the location of a respective planet. The catch is that the appendix is 59 pages long and lists two columns of planetary information per page, meaning there's likely over 6,400 planets listed...

      Needless to say, this is a complex bit of cartography, and if you want to check it out, head over here, with the appendix here.

