Disney releases the first image from Zootopia 2

It's been eight years since we were first introduced to the characters Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in the acclaimed and beloved Zootopia. A sequel, as we already know, is in production, with a planned release in 2025. Besides knowing that both lead actors will return, along with Shakira and some new cast members, there's been very little news from Disney. Until now.

At a panel during D23 Brazil, the company shared several updates and images from upcoming projects, including finally unveiling an image from the highly anticipated sequel. You can see the image below: