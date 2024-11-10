English
Zootopia 2

Disney releases the first image from Zootopia 2

The furry friends are ready to make a triumphant return.

It's been eight years since we were first introduced to the characters Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in the acclaimed and beloved Zootopia. A sequel, as we already know, is in production, with a planned release in 2025. Besides knowing that both lead actors will return, along with Shakira and some new cast members, there's been very little news from Disney. Until now.

At a panel during D23 Brazil, the company shared several updates and images from upcoming projects, including finally unveiling an image from the highly anticipated sequel. You can see the image below:

Zootopia 2

