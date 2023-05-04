Disney+ releases a new Star Wars montage celebrating May the 4th

HQ

Disney+ has just released a new Star Wars montage to celebrate May the 4th, the day that is typically associated with the iconic sci-fi franchise.

From classic Star Wars movies to the latest shows just released on the streaming platform like Star Wars Visions and The Mandalorian, Disney+ portrays itself as the home of all things to do with lightsabers, droids, and villains with breathing problems.

Sadly, nothing new was confirmed in this montage, but if you've been looking for an excuse to whack on one of the old films, this might get you in the mood. Or, if you're looking for a newer Star Wars project, why not see if Star Wars Visions is for you. Check out our review of Season 2 here.

From Gamereactor, have a great May the 4th!