Disney regains the confidence of the box office, but not of the critics: Three years without winning an Oscar for Best Animated Film

Although in the last two years it seems to have regained favour with mega blockbusters, Disney seems to have lost some of that special light that always surrounded its animated films. At least in the eyes of Hollywood critics, who this week held the Oscar ceremony, where Disney has once again missed out on a statuette in the Best Animated Film category. For the third year in a row.

It may seem laughable to many, but this is the longest awards gap in this category in the history of the Mickey Mouse company. In the last three years the winning films were Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro), The Boy and the Heron (Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki), and Flow, last Sunday. The dialogue-free film directed by Gints Zilbalodis about the black kitten snatched the glory from Inside Out 2, despite being last year's top grossing film.

We don't know if it's a creative crisis within the company, and it's possible that profits are covering up the sadness of not winning an Oscar. But we all know that prestige, in certain areas, is worth more than all the money in the world.