Disney pulls transgender character from upcoming Pixar project

Win or Lose is a new series from Pixar heading to Disney+ next year, but ahead of its release, a transgender character and their storyline has been pulled from the show. The series is centred around a middle school softball team, with each of its eight episodes focusing on a different character's POV.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the transgender character's storyline had been removed, with a Disney spokesperson providing the following statement:

"When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline."

Disney has found its fair share of recent controversy with some of the themes and interactions found in its recent projects. Lightyear featured a lesbian couple, and Strange World also featured an LGBTQ relationship. Turning Red even drew some fire for its metaphor for puberty.

However, in Disney's more adult media, it hasn't shied away from such themes. Perhaps, the education of matters like mental health, sexuality, and more are simply just being put firmly back into the hands of parents. Do you think this is for the best?