Disney pressured Marvel and Lucasfilm to announce projects prematurely

For those who have kept up with the changes in recent years and followed Star Wars under Disney's management, it has been difficult to avoid the number of projects that have been announced but then disappeared without a trace. Now it turns out there's a good reason for that, because in the new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, it's revealed that not only Lucasfilm but also Marvel Studios was consistently pressured by Disney to constantly announce new projects. Often long before they were even more than loose ideas on a piece of paper.

Much of this is said to have taken place under the watchful eye of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek and was said to have been done with the motivation of giving fans something to look forward to in the future. In the end, though, it all just become a burden. The situation became unsustainable, an ever-growing mountain of empty promises that simply couldn't be maintained or followed through on. Because who today can say with their hand on their heart that they remember the announcement of Rangers of the New Republic, Lando, A Droid Story or Rogue Squadron - almost all of which have now fallen through the cracks.

As if that wasn't enough, we also have Taika Waititi's long-speculated Star Wars movie, Rian Johnson's trilogy, a project that Kevin Feige is said to be helming, and of course Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' Star Wars venture that was also scrapped (thankfully). The situation now thankfully seems to have changed for the better, and after the return of old boss Bob Iger. There have been reports that Disney has even told Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects. A very smart decision in our opinion.