Disney prepares for upcoming Star Wars game with new branding

You're watching Advertisements

It's been more than five years since Disney published anything really noteworthy in terms of games, and even longer since they made a Star Wars game. This is because the company decided to instead lend its licenses to other game developers and publishers a while back, including Star Wars to EA, Marvel's Avengers to Square Enix and Spider-Man to Sony. The commercial success of two of these (I'm not looking at you, Avengers) has apparently made Disney quite eager to focus on games again.

I say that because Disney and Lucasfilm has announced that Lucasfilm Games now will be the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm and their partners. Not exactly something one would shout from the roof-tops unless several big projects were in development.

This probably also means that we'll see the logo at the bottom when booting up the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel and maybe even when Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga arrives this spring.

What kind of Star Wars (and maybe even Indiana Jones) games would you like to see in the coming years? The KotOR revival, Star Wars Battlefront 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II, The Mandalorian, Jar-Jar's Revenge or what?