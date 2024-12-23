Disney+ prepares for the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special

HQ

As Christmas approaches, Doctor Who fans are gearing up for a festive adventure in the latest holiday special, Doctor Who: Joy to the World. Set to premiere on Disney+ this December 25, 2024, the special follows the adventures of the Fifteenth Doctor, portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa, as he embarks on a thrilling journey through time and space, this time with a new companion, Joy.

The special picks up after the events of Season 1, in which the Doctor's companion, Ruby Sunday, chose to stay on Earth with her mother. Now, the Doctor is ready for new adventures, and in this Christmas episode, the TARDIS gets a festive makeover, adorned with holiday decorations. A new poster shared by Disney+ teases the upcoming journey, showing the iconic blue police box all decked out for the season.

In Joy to the World, a cheerful yet lonely hotel guest in 2024 London, stumbles upon a secret door to the Time Hotel, unlocking a series of dangerous events involving dinosaurs and a deadly plan unfolding just in time for Christmas. The episode promises a unique blend of holiday cheer and timey-wimey action that fans are sure to love.

