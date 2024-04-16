Disney+ plans to introduce TV channels to streaming service

Dansk
Nowadays it seems more and more as if streaming services - the things that got so popular because they were unlike regular TV - are adding in elements from good old fashioned television. Ads are becoming more common as prices for no-ad versions of streamers rise, and now Disney+ is thinking of bringing back TV channels.
According to The Information, Disney+ plans on introducing channels that will focus on its main IPs. So there would be a Marvel channel, for example, and a Star Wars one, too. We'd imagine there would also be different genres, such as comedy and drama that get their own channel too.
There's no word on if this would spread to other streamers, or when this plan could come into action. What do you think of the idea?