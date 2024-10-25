Disney planning a huge AI initiative to support its creative process

HQ

Recently, we learned that Lionsgate, the film company behind John Wick, The Hunger Games, and Borderlands was teaming up with AI company Runway to support its creative process in the future. Now it seems that Disney will soon follow suit with its support of AI.

According to a report from TheWrap, Disney has plans for an AI initiative that will involve hundreds of people at the company. It will primarily involve visual effects and post-production, unlike Lionsgate's use of AI which will be for conceptualising new ideas.

A source told TheWrap that while Disney is certainly working on an AI initiative, it isn't doing so as expansively as other sources may suggest. As Hollywood struggles to come to terms with how AI can change its future, Disney is embracing it wholeheartedly, likely leading to other major companies in film and TV doing the same. Creatives at Disney are unlikely to be impressed by this decision, but as the company looks to further cut costs, having technology do what a human can is enticing, even if the former still struggles with basic tasks.

This is an ad: