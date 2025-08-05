Disney planned and pitched strong AI usage in live-action Moana remake, Tron: Ares

HQ

Disney had planned and pitched the heavy use of AI in two of its biggest upcoming movies, Tron: Ares and the live-action Moana remake. A new report shows that the Mouse is still heavily invested in using the new and unproven technology where it can.

According to the report, which stems from the Wall Street Journal, Disney executives pitched an idea for there to be an AI-generated character in Tron: Ares, who would have acted as a sidekick for Jeff Bridges' character. The idea was scrapped due to concerns around optics and it drawing in bad publicity.

Another plan was to have Dwayne Johnson's face put on another actor's body using AI for the live-action Moana remake. Johnson apparently approved the plan, but it never went ahead due to data and copyright concerns.

One of these days, it seems like a plan or pitch won't get scrapped, and we'll see some major AI usage in big films. Already, it's creeping more and more into the films we see, so be sure to keep an eye out for more of it.