Disney/Pixar production of The Incredibles 3 confirmed

As you know, D23, Disney's annual conference is currently taking place, where they offer the latest advances and also announce the next projects we will see in film, video games and television about the franchises under their umbrellas, such as animation, Pixar, Marvel or Lucasfilm.

Speaking of Pixar, the biggest announcement we didn't know about until now (since Toy Story 5 was already confirmed) was the reveal of The Incredibles 3. To break the news, the current head of the digital animation studio himself, Pete Docter, took to the stage to announce the third film in the family of superheroes and confirm that Brad Bird is back in the director's chair.

At the moment we only have a couple of images from the event, so we don't have a teaser or anything like that. Hopefully Pixar will give us more details soon. At least we know we won't have to wait as long as we did between the first film and its sequel.