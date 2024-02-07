Disney pays $1.5 billion for Epic Games to make games and Fortnite universes

HQ

Fortnite is such an enormous success that it's easy to forget that quite a few companies own parts of the publisher and developer Epic Games. This is one of the reasons why the game has managed to have some incredible collaborations with giant franchises and brands like Lego, Marvel and Star Wars through the years. That's nothing compared to what's bound to happen now though.

Disney has announced it's investing 1.5 billion american dollars in an equity stake in Epic Games, and makes it absolutely clear that the reason for this is to "collaborate on an all-new games and entertainment universe that will further expand the reach of beloved Disney stories and experiences."

This doesn't mean we'll stop seeing games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Star Wars Outlaws, Marvel's Blade or other games in Disney universes from the likes of PlayStation Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Square Enix and Firaxis, as Disney CEO Robert A. Iger's statement makes it sound like the collaboration between Disney and Epic mostly focuses on Fortnite:

"Our exciting new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney's beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new games and entertainment universe."

Does this mean these Epic titles will be more like Lego Fortnite than Marvel's Spider-Man and such? Time will tell, but expect to see a lot more Avatar, Donald Duck, Indiana Jones, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons in Epic Games and Unreal Engine titles if/when this deal is approved.

How do you think this "Metaverse 2.0" or Disney Infinity 4 sounds?