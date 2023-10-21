Disney on Zootropolis 2: "We're super excited!"

HQ

In many ways, it feels strange that Disney has not yet produced a sequel to the mega-hit Zootropolis, which seven years ago grossed $1.025 billion and stands firmly as one of the biggest animated films of all time. But now the project is in pre-production and producer Brad Simonsen has revealed in a recent interview with The Direct what we can expect:

"We're all super excited about it. And it's a world that I was part of the first movie, and it was one of the most amazing experiences in my life, to be honest. And I know that this next one's going to take it to another level and be, as you know, as good or better than the first. So we're super excited about that project."