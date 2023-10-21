Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney on Zootropolis 2: "We're super excited!"

"This next one's going to take it to another level."

In many ways, it feels strange that Disney has not yet produced a sequel to the mega-hit Zootropolis, which seven years ago grossed $1.025 billion and stands firmly as one of the biggest animated films of all time. But now the project is in pre-production and producer Brad Simonsen has revealed in a recent interview with The Direct what we can expect:

"We're all super excited about it. And it's a world that I was part of the first movie, and it was one of the most amazing experiences in my life, to be honest. And I know that this next one's going to take it to another level and be, as you know, as good or better than the first. So we're super excited about that project."

