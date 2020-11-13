Disney+ now has almost 74 million subscribers

You're watching Advertisements

If you take some of the most beloved movies ever made and combine this with content from some of the most popular franchises - success will happen. Who would've thought (except maybe everyone)? We're talking about Disney+ which is absolutely packed with Disney magic, Marvel, Pixar goodness, all Simpsons you can wish for, and that sweet, sweet Star Wars.

During Disney's quarterly earnings announcement, it has now revealed that Disney+ has 73.7 million subscribers and the service is beating even the most optimistic expectations. As a comparison, Netflix has 195 million users - but has been around way more than a single year (and in huge parts of the world only a few months).

Disney's CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement: "Even with the disruption caused by COVID-19, we've been able to effectively manage our businesses while also taking bold, deliberate steps to position our company for greater long-term growth. The real bright spot has been our direct-to-consumer business, which is key to the future of our company, and on this anniversary of the launch of Disney+ we're pleased to report that, as of the end of the fourth quarter, the service had more than 73 million paid subscribers, far surpassing our expectations in just its first year."

