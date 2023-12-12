Disney not worried about excluding Playstation for Indiana Jones

HQ

Shortly after Microsoft's announcement that they would buy ZeniMax/Bethesda, the latter revealed that they are working on an Indiana Jones title, developed by the Swedish studio Machine Games (mainly known for the Wolfenstein franchise).

For a long time, we didn't know which formats the game ultimately would be released for, as it started off as multiformat before Microsoft's acquisition, while others thought it would end up an Xbox exclusive title. During the trial between Xbox/Activision and the Federal Trade Commission last summer, it was finally revealed that Indiana Jones won't be coming for Playstation 5 and is a console exclusive title for Xbox, as Microsoft had renegotiated the deal with Disney.

Some people believes this might ultimately lead to lower sales and have wondered what Disney thinks about it - but they don't seem to be worried at all. In an Axios interview with Disney's Gaming Director Sean Shoptaw, he explains:

"Xbox still being one of the bigger marketplaces for games, we didn't feel like we were going to be overly exclusionary. We felt like it's still going to reach a broad set of folks, and we felt, financially and strategically for the game, that made sense at the time."

We still haven't seen anything from the game, which was announced almost three years ago. We believe it's a fair chance that 2024 will be the year when it is finally shown, even though the actual release might be 2025.