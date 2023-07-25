Disney may delay some of its biggest movies to 2024

HQ

Disney is considering delaying three of its biggest upcoming movies in the animated feature Wish, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, and the sports movie Next Goal Wins to 2024 due to ongoing strike action.

It is believed that the writer and actor strikes will likely go on for a few more months at least, and so studios believe that it might be wise to push back some of their releases so they can have actors work to promote the films.

It does seem strange that rather than just meet and negotiate, big studios are willing to push the releases of their next projects back, but that's what they've chosen to do. Actors and writers are striking to gain better pay and job security. Already, we've heard that Warner Bros. may also consider pushing back the release of Dune: Part II in order to secure better marketing.

Thanks, Bloomberg.