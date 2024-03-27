Disney+ makes a big change to its logo

HQ

Brands often pride themselves in being recognisable, but every now and again most famous products, services, and more will change up how they look just to add a bit of spice to their lives and create conversation again.

Disney+ has recently changed the colour of its logo. Going from a deep, dark blue, the background of the logo is now much more grey. There's still the faint hint of blue, but it looks more like the colour you'd see on the side of a building.

Some are not happy with this logo, and are calling for it to be changed, while others don't seem to mind. What do you think of the colour change?