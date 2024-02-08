Disney+ loses 1.3 million subscribers after raising prices

HQ

Even though a lot of people complained when Netflix stopped password sharing, raised prices, and introduced ads, no one really seemed to do anything about it as the streamer actually gained subscribers during this time. This led other services to follow suit, but it hasn't worked out for all of them.

Disney+ went from 112.6 to 111.3 subscribers according to a recent financial report (thanks, Variety). This is a bit of a drop in the ocean when it comes to the overall number of subscribers, but it's interesting to see. Disney hopes by the end of this quarter AKA by the end of March it'll gain 5 to 6 million more subscribers.

The Mouse House is also managing to narrow its streaming losses, reaching its $300 million goal set in 2023. While this data might indicate an initial knee-jerk response from subscribers to the price rises, in the long-term it looks like Disney will be fine.