Disney Lorcana TCG turns us into detectives with Whispers in the Well

Although we tend to talk more about Pokémon TCG or Magic: The Gathering, we at Gamereactor are also big Disney fans, so it made sense for us to also take an interest in the collectible card game inspired by the Mickey Mouse company's animated universe. Disney Lorcana TCG was released in the summer of 2023, and is based in a fictional realm where players summon Disney characters (called glimmers here), who appear in both familiar and fantastical forms. As you can imagine, the possibilities for sets, themes and combinations tend to be endless here, and Ravensburger, who publish the game, have now prepared a very special set to celebrate the autumn.

It's Whispers in the Well, a set of mystery, intrigue and disturbing fun. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, the police couple from Zootropolis, will have to solve a mystery that will also involve the IPs of The Black Cauldron and Gargoyles, who are also making their debut in Lorcana. It also involves the addition of Whispers, which are a type of glimmer that are not fully formed. They benefit from the new Boost mechanic to unleash new abilities or make them stronger. To boost a Whisper, players must place cards from their deck underneath the card. For full details and a look at all the new Lorcana characters, don't miss the special Lorecast episode.

"It's really exciting to work on a card set like Whispers in the Well with so many wonderful Disney glimmers being incorporated into the game," said Shane Hartley, Ravensburger's creative vice president for Disney Lorcana TCG. "We wanted to evoke the feeling of a detective searching for clues among the whispers of the deep, and the illustrations in this set really pull it off!"

Disney Lorcana TCG: Whispers in the Well will be available at pre-release events in specialist gaming shops on 7 November, and everywhere else on 14 November, and pre-orders for the sets are now open.