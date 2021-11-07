Disney lines up Gal Gadot to play Evil Queen in Snow White live-action movie

HQ

Gal Gadot has been quite the talk of the town the past few days, as we're getting very close to the launch of her next big movie, the Netflix production Red Notice, a flick where the actress will star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the streamer's most expensive movie to date.

While we're going to have to wait until November 12 to check this movie out, it looks like Gadot already has lined up one of her next project, as she is seemingly on the cards to play the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action version of Snow White.

Reported on by Deadline, Gadot and Disney are still in negotiations to get the actress in the role, but it was also noted that assuming the deal works out, Snow White will start production in 2022.

According to the report, Gadot was eyed for the role ever since the movie was being conceptualised. There's no word on who will be starring opposite Gadot in the lead role of Snow White, but with production set to elevate as we enter the new calendar year, we can probably look to hear more soon.