Disney Japan's game division teases something Mickey Mouse related

On several gaming forums and via social media, it is currently being noted that Disney's Japanese gaming division seems to have a pixel-based adventure with Mickey Mouse in the works.

Via X, they are sharing an animated fantasy Mickey equipped with a cape and sword, ready for adventure. Unfortunately, we don't get any clues about what it is, other than that the image says "coming soon". Whether this means the first information or the game itself, we don't know, but a Japanese retro role-playing game with these graphics would of course be great, although the risk is of course imminent that it will instead be something free-to-play for smartphones.

We will of course return when we know more. What do you think and hope for?